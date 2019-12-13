TIGARD — South Umpqua outscored Westside Christian in the second half, but it was too little, too late as the Eagles picked up a 79-62 nonleague boys basketball victory on Friday night.
Landon Thom scored 23 points for Westside Christian (4-2), which led 42-19 at halftime. Andrew Hollis had 16 points.
Freshman Jace Johnson scored all 21 of his points in the second half for the Lancers (1-4). Kade Johnson added 12 points before fouling out and Zack Wilson scored 11.
S.U. will host Siuslaw on Dec. 20 in a nonleague contest.
SOUTH UMPQUA (62) — Jace Johnson 21, K. Johnson 12, Wilson 11, Deister 8, Lamm 5, Morgan 3, Jaynes 2, Geiger, Gosselin. Totals 22 14-22 62.
WESTSIDE CHRISTIAN (79) — Landon Thom 23, Hollis 16, Jun 15, Scales 15, Jackson 6, Chung 4, Lammers, Golsan, Poindexter, C. Snodgrass, L. Snodgrass. Totals 32 12-17 79.
S. Umpqua;10;9;23;20;—;62
W. Christian;19;23;16;21;—;79
3-Point Goals — S.U. 4 (J. Johnson 2, Wilson 1, Lamm 1), W.C. 3 (Jua). Total Fouls — S.U. 16, W.C. 14. Fouled Out — Lamm, K. Johnson.
JV Score — South Umpqua 42, Westside Christian 39.
