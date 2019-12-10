ELKTON — Justyce Wierichs had 22 points and the Mapleton Sailors gradually pulled away from Elkton 46-37 in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Freshman Cash Boe led the Elks (1-3) with 13 points and six rebounds, and Micah Cox added seven points and six boards.
Elkton will face Reedsport at 4:30 p.m. Friday as part of the North Douglas Winter Invitational in Drain.
MAPLETON (46) — Justyce Wierichs 22, Neece 12, Moso 7, K. Wierichs 5, Burnett. Totals 16-35 10-13 46.
ELKTON (37) — Cash Boe 13, Cox 7, Allen 6, Clevenger 5, Anderson 3, Peters 3, Luzier. Totals 12-44 7-14 37.
Mapleton;9;11;19;7;—;46
Elkton;6;6;17;8;—;37
3-Point Goals — Map. 4 (J. Wierichs 2, K. Wierichs 1, Moso 1), Elk. 6 (Boe 2, Peters 1, Cox 1, Anderson 1, Clevenger 1). Total Fouls — Map. 14, Elk. 17. Fouled Out — Peters. Rebounds — Map. 21 (Neece 7), Elk. 24 (Boe, Allen, Cox 6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.