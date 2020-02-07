GLIDE — Seniors Ethan Wilding and Hunter Rinnert each posted season highs in points and Glide drained 10 3-pointers Friday night, beating visiting Rogue River 88-60 to remain in a tie for second place in the Southern Cascade League boys basketball standings.
Wilding poured in 24 points and Rinnert chipped in 16 — with four 3-pointers — as the Wildcats improved to 10-11 overall and 7-3 in the SCL, tied for second place with Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter. It was a season-high point total for Glide.
"It was just one of those nights where everything came together for us," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "The guys were just clicking and the shots were falling for us."
Caleb Alexander hit five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points for the Wildcats, who opened the game with 29-13 first-quarter surge and outscored Rogue River 28-11 in the fourth quarter.
Garren Decker hit six treys in scoring a game-high 29 points for the Chieftains.
Glide visits first-place and ninth-ranked Lost River Saturday afternoon.
ROGUE RIVER (60) — Garren Decker 29, Agosto 12, Haag 8, Ca. Smith 3, Ch. Smith 3, Colbert 3, Devish 2, McWillie, Nelson, Ferry, Foor. Totals 17 18-25 60.
GLIDE (88) — Ethan Wilding 24, Alexander 18, Rinnert 16, Russell 7, Bucich 6, C. Pope 6, T. Pope 6, Tischner 4, Ackerman 1, Mornarich. Totals 33 12-19 88.
R. River;13;21;15;11;—;60
Glide;29;13;18;28;—;88
3-Point Goals — R.R. 8 (Decker 6, Ch. Smith 1, Colbert 1), Glide 10 (Alexander 5, Rinnert 4, Russell 1). Total Fouls — R.R. 14, Glide 20.
JV Score — Glide def. Rogue River.
