Ending an early season losing streak is proving to be difficult for the Roseburg High School boys basketball team.
The Indians fought their way back from a 13-point deficit in the second half against Willamette to retake a one-point lead with 25-seconds remaining, but Roseburg couldn’t stop the Wolverines in the closing seconds of a 63-62 loss Tuesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
“I think we’re right on the edge,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said about his team getting over the hump and back into the win column.
Jacob Parker finished with only five points for Roseburg, but his final two gave the Indians hope of a comeback victory. The junior took a handoff from Attreyu Pinard and raced to the rim for a scoop shot high off the glass that gave the Tribe a 62-61 advantage inside the final 30 seconds of regulation.
It was the first lead of the game for Roseburg (1-5) since giving up the edge midway through the second quarter. Willamette didn’t let the Indians enjoy the advantage for long.
Junior Luke Smith fought through contact for a layin to give the Wolverines a 63-62 lead with 10-seconds remaining. Smith finished with a game-high 27 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the floor and 8 of 10 from the line.
Roseburg’s final attempt to win the game never materialized and junior Zach Martin had to force up a shot before the buzzer. The 3-point attempt came up short, just like the Indians’ hopes of ending a five-game skid.
“The hope was to attack the basket. Obviously, I didn’t draw it up very well and they weren’t clear on what I wanted at the end,” Humphreys said. “I wanted to attack the basket and make an aggressive play at the hoop.”
Martin finished with 17 points to lead three Roseburg players in double figures.
Matt Parker had the hot-hand in the first quarter for Roseburg. The junior scored eight of his 14 points in the first period after nailing his first three shots from the floor.
Roseburg started the game 6 of 6 from the floor and managed to build a nine-point lead over Willamette (3-1).
“We started the game on a run of our own, instead of starting down,” Humphreys said. “It definitely makes a big difference when we’re not clawing out of a hole … hopefully that continues to happen.”
The Wolverines used a 7-0 run to start the second period to take their first lead of the game.
Roseburg and Willamette will meet again on Thursday in the Emerald Shoot Out in Eugene. The contest will tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Sheldon High School.
WILLAMETTE (63) — Luke Smith 27, Akuma 11, Thompson 8, Woods 7, Burke 4, Brown 3, Moffat 3, Yanez. Totals 24 12-17 63.
ROSEBURG (62) — Zach Martin 17, M. Parker 14, Olson 11, Six 8, Pinard 6, J. Parker 5, Kaul 1. 21 11-13 62.
Willamette;15;16;17;15;—;63
Roseburg;19;11;11;21;—;62
3-Point Goals — Will. 3 (Woods, Akuma, Smith), Rose. 9 (Six 2, Olson 2, M. Parker 2, Martin 2, J. Parker 1). Total Fouls — Will. 12, Rose. 12.
JV Score — Roseburg 45, Willamette 35.
