EUGENE — Luke Smith scored 20 points and Willamette defeated the Roseburg boys basketball team 66-42 on Thursday in the Emerald Shootout at Sheldon High School.
The Indians (1-6) have dropped six straight.
Ejim Akuma added 13 points for the 5A Wolverines (4-1). Zach Martin and Attreyu Pinard each scored 10 for Roseburg.
