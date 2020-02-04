WINSTON — Brandon Willard had a game-high 28 points and career-high 10 rebounds, and Douglas used a strong defensive effort to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to beat visiting Brookings-Harbor 67-60 in Far West League boys basketball Tuesday night.
Junior Elijah LaRocque added 11 points for the Trojans (6-14, 2-5 FWL) and also had a strong defensive effort against the Bruins' 6-foot-4 post Derek Tuttle, limiting Tuttle to 14 points and keeping him off the boards.
Brookings-Harbor jumped out to a 42-32 lead by halftime, but Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said defensive adjustments at halftime allowed the Trojans to claw their way back into the game.
"We came out and really defended well in the second half," Van Loon said. "(Logan) Holler had 14 of his 25 points in the second quarter. We switched Willard onto him, and he only had four points in the second half."
The Trojans outscored the Bruins 20-10 in the fourth quarter, shooting 10-for-14 from the charity stripe in the period.
Gavyn Jones added nine points, Andy Schofield eight and Erich Hoque seven for the Trojans, who picked up their second straight FWL victory.
Douglas visits St. Mary's Friday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (60) — Logan Holler 25, Tuttle 14, Fronckowiak 8, Russell 4, Vanginderen 4, Burger 3, Beaman 2, Villa, Christensen. Totals 25 8-14 60.
DOUGLAS (67) — Brandon Willard 28, LaRocque 11, Jones 9, Hoque 7, Schofield 8, Anderson 4. Totals 22 17-24 67.
Brookings;19;23;8;10;—;60
Douglas;15;17;15;20;—;67
3-Point Goals — B.H. 2 (Burger, Fronckowiak), Dou. 6 (Willard 4, Hoque 1, LaRocque 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 20, Dou. 15. Fouled Out — Beaman.
JV Score — Brookings def. Douglas.
