WINSTON — Brandon Willard scored a career-high 31 points, all in the first three quarters, and the Douglas Trojans picked up their fourth win of the season, a 65-47 nonleague boys basketball victory over visiting Illinois Valley Tuesday night.
Elijah LaRocque added 12 points for Douglas (4-8), which led by 10 points at halftime and put the Cougars away with a 21-11 third-quarter surge.
"They were a bigger, stronger team and were wanting to play an inside-out game," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "We had dealt with some of that recently and we're getting a little better at answering that physicality."
Luke Fowler added 11 points, Erich Hoque had a team-high eight rebounds and Brady Anderson came off the bench to record five steals for the Trojans, who open Far West League play Friday at South Umpqua.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (47) — Tanner Jolley 15, Hess 10, Saavedra 9, Southammavong 9, Herrera 4, Shirley, Larkin, Connell, Barto. Totals 18 11-33 47.
DOUGLAS (65) — Brandon Willard 31, Larocque 12, Fowler 11, Hoque 4, Jones 3, Kerr 2, McManus 2, Anderson, Willis, Cathey. Totals 25 10-19 65.
I. Valley;14;10;11;12;—;47
Douglas;21;13;21;10;—;65
3-Point Goals — I.V. 0, Doug. 5 (Willard 3, Larocque 2). Total Fouls — I.V. 17, Doug. 19. Fouled Out — Jones.
JV Score — Illinois Valley def. Douglas.
