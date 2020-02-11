CANYONVILLE — Sophomore Colby Wood hit 10 3-point field goals and finished with 32 points as Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter handed Canyonville Academy a 71-36 loss on Tuesday night in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
The Loggers improved to 13-7 overall and 9-3 in the SCL.
John Chen led the Pilots (3-15, 2-10) with 16 points, going 8-for-8 at the free-throw line. Jason Lee added nine points.
Canyonville plays at Glide Wednesday.
BUTTE FALLS (71) — Colby Wood 32, Carlton 3, Worman 6, Clayborne 12, Underhill 1, Redondo 13, Johnson 4. Totals 27 2-4 71.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (36) — John Chen 16, Yeung 6, May, Ku 5, Cha, Lee 9, Kim, Xu. Totals 9 13-15 36.
Butte Falls;14;22;19;16;—;71
Canyonville;9;9;5;13;—;36
3-Point Goals — B.F. 15 (Wood 10, Worman 2, Redondo 3), C.A. 5 (Chen 2, Yeung 1, Ku 1, Lee 1). Total Fouls — B.F. 13, C.A. 7.
