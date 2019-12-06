YONCALLA — The Yoncalla boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Thursday night with a 57-44 nonleague win over Lowell at Duncan Court.
No game statistics were provided to The News-Review. The Eagles host North Clackamas Christian on Saturday.
