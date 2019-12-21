STAYTON — The Yoncalla boys basketball team pulled out a 48-45 win over Mohawk on Saturday in the Regis Holiday Tournament.
Bryan Allen led the Eagles (6-4) with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. Jordan Aguilar had 12 points, Rylie McMullin scored 10 and Elijah Allen added nine.
A boxscore wasn't available.
Yoncalla will travel to Lowell on Dec. 30 for a nonleague contest.
