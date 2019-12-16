MEDFORD — Bryan Allen led all Yoncalla scorers with 20 points — including a 4-for-9 effort from 3-point land — as the Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, a 48-35 defeat at host Rogue Valley Adventist Saturday night.
Elijah Allen added eight points and Jordan Aguilar had six for the Eagles (4-2), who will host Reedsport Tuesday night.
A boxscore of the game was not available.
