GRANTS PASS — Trace Graham had a game-high 21 points and the Yoncalla Eagles capped a big night with a 21-2 fourth-quarter flourish, thumping New Hope Christian 74-36 in a Skyline League boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Elijah Allen had 11 of his 16 points in the second quarter and Jordan Aguilar added 15 points for the Eagles (9-8, 3-3 Skyline North). Allen and Aguilar each had seven rebounds, while Graham and Bryan Allen pulled down six boards.
Michael Mead led New Hope Christian (5-6, 0-5) with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Yuma Nakahara added 13 points.
The Eagles host North Douglas in a key Skyline North game Friday night.
YONCALLA (74) — Trace Graham 21, E. Allen 16, Aguilar 15, B. Allen 7, Davis 7, McMullin 4, Forthman 4, Gresham. Totals 29-59 9-16 74.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (36) — Michael Mead 14, Nakahara 13, Noble 4, Pennington 3, Dennis 2, McKinney, Suzuki, Clipp. Totals 12-57 8-16 36.
Yoncalla;15;19;19;21;—;74
New Hope;8;11;15;2;—;36
3-Point Goals — Yon. 7 (E. Allen 4, B. Allen 2, Davis 1), NHC 4 (Nakahara 2, Mead 2). Total Fouls — Yon. 12, NHC 12. Rebounds — Yon. 33 (E. Allen, Aguilar 7), NHC 17 (Mead 7).
