YONCALLA — Bryan Allen scored 20 points with six 3-pointers and Yoncalla defeated Elkton 58-35 on Saturday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Duncan Court.
The Eagles (8-5, 2-0 North) got 18 points from Elijah Allen and 16 from Jordan Aguilar.
Freshman Cash Boe led the Elks (2-9, 0-2) with 17 points. Cooper Peters grabbed 11 rebounds.
Elkton will play the Cascade Christian junior varsity Monday in Medford. Yoncalla travels to Dixonville Tuesday to meet Umpqua Valley Christian.
ELKTON (35) — Cash Boe 17, Woody, Clevenger 2, Anderson, Luzier 7, Cox 3, Peters 2, Carter, Allen 4. Totals 13 7-14 35.
YONCALLA (58) — Bryan Allen 20, Aguilar 16, E. Allen 18, Davis, Graham 4, McMullin, Evans, Grichar, Forthman. Totals 26 0-4 58.
Elkton;4;13;8;10;—;35
Yoncalla;7;24;12;15;—;58
3-Point Goals — Elk. 2 (Luzier, Cox), Yon. 6 (B. Allen). Total Fouls — Elk. 4, Yon. 11.
