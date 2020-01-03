GLENDALE — Senior Elijah Allen scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds and the Yoncalla boys basketball team opened Skyline League play on Friday night with a 50-30 win over cold-shooting Glendale at Carl Ford Memorial Gymnasium.
Bryan Allen added 11 points and three assists and Jordan Aguilar scored eight points for the Eagles (7-5, 1-0 North), who shut out the Pirates 14-0 in the second quarter.
Cameron Colley had nine points and Brody Lee scored eight for Glendale (4-5, 0-1 South).
"We played like a young team tonight," Glendale coach Tom Ford said. "We definitely struggled in the second quarter and it carried over to the second half."
Yoncalla will host Elkton on Saturday. Glendale will travel to Riddle Tuesday.
YONCALLA (50) — Elijah Allen 22, B. Allen 11, Aguilar 8, Graham 6, Evans 2, McMullin 1, Davis. Totals 19 7-10 50.
GLENDALE (30) — Cameron Colley 9, Lee 8, Pezqueda 6, Cline 4, Lovaglio 3, Moody, Ta. Ring, Jefferson. Totals 12 2-4 30.
Yoncalla;8;14;11;17;—;50
Glendale;13;0;10;7;—;30
3-Point Goals — Yon. 5 (B. Allen 3, E. Allen 2), Gle. 4 (Pezqueda 2, Colley 1, Lovaglio 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 4, Gle. 12.
JV Score — Glendale 19, Yoncalla 14 (two quarters).
