WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks squandered a 16-point lead against No. 1-ranked Clackamas in the final five minutes of their Northwest Athletic Conference South Region men's basketball game on Saturday.
But Akoi Yuot came to the rescue, tipping in a missed reverse layin by Brock Gilbert with four seconds left to give No. 6 Umpqua a thrilling 80-79 victory to end the regular season.
On the Cougars' next possession, Gilbert made a steal and stepped out of bounds for a turnover with 0.1 seconds showing on the clock. Clackamas heaved a pass from midcourt near its basket, but wasn't able to get a shot off.
The matchup had no bearing on the league standings. Clackamas (25-3, 14-2 South) entered the contest with the league title wrapped up, while the Riverhawks (25-4, 13-3) had clinched second.
Umpqua completed a series sweep of the Cougars, giving it a boost heading into the NWAC Tournament next weekend at Everett Community College.
"It's huge. For us to go 2-0 against Clackamas and go into the tournament is a statement-maker," said UCC sophomore post Cameron Benzel, a former Oakland High School standout who posted a double-double with team highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds.
"It gives us a bunch of momentum. It puts a foot through the door. We're not here to mess around, we're here to take what's ours."
The Riverhawks appeared in good shape after Isaac Lungren hit a 3-pointer, giving the hosts a 72-56 lead with 5:11 remaining in the contest.
But the Cougars went on a 21-5 run, getting a 3-pointer from Ruben Onishchenko to tie the game at 77 with 41 seconds remaining.
Gilbert got the lead back for Umpqua by converting one of two foul shots, but a layup by Clay Sullivan put Clackamas ahead 79-78 with :16 to go.
That set up the finish. Gilbert made a nice drive to the basket, but his reverse layup rimmed out and Yuot got the offensive rebound and putback for the game-winner.
"They just started hitting some shots," Benzel said of the Cougars' comeback. "We weathered the storm and pulled out of it at the end, and that's all that matters."
"It was really good game. Both teams made big plays, and we were able to get the tip-in at the end which was exciting," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "We didn't panic at all, we stayed calm, and ran a good set to end the game.
"We had some costly turnovers down the stretch. We had a nice double-digit lead, but they can whack you and have all kinds of shooters out there. To their credit, they got the lead, but fortunately it went our way at the end."
Benzel was 10 of 12 from the field and 3 of 3 at the charity stripe. Lungren (16 points), Kolten Mortensen (12) and Gilbert (10) also scored in double figures for Umpqua.
Gilbert, who leads the NWAC in assists, had 10 on the day and added nine rebounds and three steals.
Sullivan had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars. Robert Ford chipped in 17 points, nine boards, five assists and five steals.
The Riverhawks will watch the NWAC Basketball Selection Show at 6 p.m. Sunday at Loggers Tap House and find out who they'll play in the NWAC Tournament March 7.
"Oh for sure, no doubt," replied Benzel, when asked if the Riverhawks have championship aspirations. "If we play like this every game — except for the lapse we had — we can play with anyone."
CLACKAMAS (79) — Clay Sullivan 9-16 1-3 21, Bashaw 1-8 3-4 6, Ford 6-22 2-2 17, Tafua 4-9 0-1 11, Carter 0-4 5-6 5, Warren 1-3 2-2 4, Stull 1-4 0-0 2, Onishchenko 3-4 0-1 8, Byers 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 26-73 16-23 79.
UMPQUA (80) — Cameron Benzel 10-12 3-3 23, Gilbert 3-8 2-4 10, Quinton 2-4 2-2 7, Campbell 1-4 3-5 5, Mortensen 5-13 1-2 12, Lungren 4-10 5-8 16, Fredrickson 0-0 1-2 1, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Yuot 2-2 2-4 6. Totals 27-54 19-30 80.
Halftime — Tied 32-32. 3-Point Goals — CCC 11-38 (Tafua 3-7, Ford 3-11, Bashaw 1-6, Sullivan 2-6, Carter 0-1, Warren 0-2, Stull 0-2, Onishchenko 2-2, Byers 0-1), UCC 7-21 (Lungren 3-6, Gilbert 2-4, Quinton 1-3, Benzel 0-1, Mortensen 1-6, Wood 0-1). Total Fouls — CCC 20, UCC 24. Fouled Out — Mortensen. Rebounds — CCC 38 (Ford 9), UCC 44 (Benzel 10). Assists — CCC 13 (Ford 5), UCC 16 (Gilbert 10). Turnovers — CCC 12, UCC 17.
