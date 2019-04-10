EUGENE — Tanner Reber had eight goals and two assists as the Roseburg boys lacrosse team posted a 15-7 Southwest Conference win over Churchill on Tuesday night.
Ethan Stoner and Isaac Allen each added two goals and one assist for the Indians (2-3, 1-0 SWC). Case Wells scored two goals, Austin Roark contributed one goal and two assists and Cole Bare made an assist.
Sophomore goalie Jimmy Coffland made 13 saves in the victory. Nick Clendenen led the Lancers (1-5, 0-1) with three goals and two assists.
"We played well, but there's still room for improvement," RHS coach Dave Heverly said. "We won 16 of 26 face-offs, and only had three penalties and stayed out of the box."
Roseburg will host Sheldon on Friday at Finlay Field, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.