The Roseburg boys lacrosse team defeated North Eugene 11-5 on Wednesday night in a Southwest Conference match at Finlay Field.
The Indians (7-6, 6-2 SWC) are second place behind Sheldon (11-3, 8-0) in the league standings. No details from the game were provided to The News-Review.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Springfield Friday to meet Thurston.
