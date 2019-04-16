EUGENE — The Roseburg boys lacrosse team coasted past North Eugene on Tuesday night, scoring a 16-1 road victory over the outmatched Highlanders.
Tanner Reber and Austin Roark scored five goals each and Reber added seven assists in the contest for Roseburg (3-4, 2-1 SWC). Other scorers for the Tribe were Isaac Allen with three and Bryson Diaz and Case Wells with one each.
Wells consistently won face-offs for Roseburg and allowed them to possess the ball for the majority of the game and limit North Eugene's opportunities to score.
Roseburg coach Dave Heverly saw Wells' face-off wins as key to the game.
"Being able to continue scoring goals in the third and fourth quarter and have Case go in that ball right back and set the tone and basically tell (North Eugene) that we were going to control the game and be in control really helped us out," the coach said.
The Tribe will host Thurston on Friday at Finlay Field.
