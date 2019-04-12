The Roseburg boys lacrosse team fell at home against league-leading Sheldon, 12-8, in a Southwest Conference game on Friday night.
The Tribe dropped to 2-4 on the season with its loss. Roseburg is 1-1 in SWC play.
The Tribe will visit North Eugene on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.