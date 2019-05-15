EUGENE — Roseburg dropped into third place in the final Southwest Conference boys lacrosse standings following an 11-10 loss to Marist on Tuesday night.
The Indians finished the regular season 8-8 overall and 6-4 in conference, trailing Sheldon (13-3, 10-0) and Thurston (11-6, 7-3).
Alex Holmberg scored the winning goal for the Spartans as time expired. No other details from the match were provided to The News-Review by press time.
