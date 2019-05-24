PORTLAND — The Roseburg boys lacrosse team ended its season on Friday with a 13-5 loss to Wilson in a quarterfinal game of the Cascade Cup.
Tanner Reber scored three goals and Case Wells added two for the Indians (9-9).
"We struggled in a lot of areas," RHS coach Dave Heverly said. "I don't think we were outmatched, but we didn't play well. Their goalie played outstanding."
