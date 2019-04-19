The Roseburg boys lacrosse team scored eight goals in the fourth quarter to pull off a come-from-behind 11-6 victory over Southwest Conference rival Thurston at Finlay Field on Friday night.
Tanner Reber scored seven goals and added two assists for the Tribe. Austin Roark had a pair of goals and Isaac Allen and Ethan Stoner each added a goal.
The Tribe trailed 5-3 going into the fourth quarter and proceeded to outscore the Colts 8-1 over the final period to take over sole possession of second place in the SWC.
Roseburg was able to capitalize on hard-earned pssessions on the hot hand pf Josh Mendoza, who won face-off after face-off to chip away at the Colts' lead.
Coach Dave Heverly explained the pivotal nature of face-offs in the contest.
"Face-offs have been huge for us. Tonight, Josh Mendoza got the hot hand and he really helped us get the momentum and come back to win this game."
