The Roseburg High boys lacrosse team knocked off Southwest Conference rival Marist 12-8 on Tuesday night at Finlay Field on the shoulders of seniors Isaac Allen and Tanner Reber.
Allen and Reber combined for 10 goals for the Tribe, scoring five apiece. Reber's five brought his season total to 39 goals in nine games and Allen's big night brought his total to 17 overall.
Roseburg currently sits at 5-4 on the season and 4-1 in conference play, one game behind Sheldon (8-3, 5-0) in the league standings.
The game was a fast-paced affair, with Marist's Charlie Moore starting the scoring shortly within seconds of the opening whistle. The National Anthem was seemingly still reverberating across the bleachers as he put the Spartans up 1-0 before Roseburg had even set up its defense.
Reber and Allen quickly responded, scoring successive goals to push the Tribe ahead 2-1. Two Marist goals quickly followed and Reber and Allen again dug Roseburg out of its hole. A Case Wells fireball goal quickly put Roseburg in front 5-4 at the half.
Marist tied the game up quickly in the third quarter on a shot by Michael Lee. Kole Bare found the back of the net within minutes to push Roseburg ahead again for good.
Reber and Allen scored three goals each in the second half to close out the victory.
Reber had a highlight reel shot in the third quarter as he rolled his shot along the ground to sneak the ball in between Marist goalie Mak Hoskins' foot and the goalpost and into the back of the net to make it 9-6 Roseburg.
Wells and Bare scored a goal each in the win.
Marist found most of its offense from Moore, who simply didn't have enough help to overcome the Tribe's team effort.
Allen had what his teammates saw as far and away his best game of his senior season on Tuesday night.
"I was just in the right spots. Tanner and I had a good thing going and I had a good night," Allen said.
RHS coach Dave Heverly was quick to point out what Allen did right against the Spartans.
"He just found space, he was in the right spots all the time," the coach said. "Tanner fed him like our offense should work."
Reber was also happy for Allen's big night and happy to continue his high-scoring season with a team win.
"I don't really goal hunt, I want to help the team win," Reber said. "If I need to by scoring goals it's what I'll do. If it's getting assists it's what I'll do. If I stand in the crease and do nothing but I help the team I'll do it. As for Isaac, he was always in the right spot it was just perfect ... he always finished, it was just perfect."
The Tribe will take a weekend trip to Bend to face Mountain View and Ridgeview in nonleague contests.
