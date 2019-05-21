The Roseburg High boys lacrosse team received a forfeit win over Cleveland in the first round of the Cascade Cup tournament.
The Indians (9-8 overall) dropped their final regular season contest and finished third in the Southwest Conference standings, costing themselves a berth in the state playoffs.
Roseburg will travel to Portland on Friday for a quarterfinal game with Wilson (7-8). The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Wilson whipped Beaverton 20-3 in the first round of the Cascade Cup.
