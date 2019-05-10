SPRINGFIELD — Thurston overcome a three-goal deficit at halftime and rallied to a 15-11 victory over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference boys lacrosse match on Friday night.
The Colts (10-6, 6-3 SWC) and Indians (8-7, 6-3) are tied for second in the league standings, but Roseburg holds the tiebreaker due to a five-point win over Thurston earlier this season.
Tanner Reber finished with five goals and two assists for Roseburg. Isaac Allen had four goals, Ethan Stoner and Austin Roark each contributed one goal and one assist and Case Wells made one assist.
Thurston outscored the Tribe 5-1 in the third quarter.
Roseburg travels to Marist Tuesday in its regular season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.