SUTHERLIN — The Brookings-Harbor boys soccer team won its 11th straight game without a loss on Thursday, defeating Sutherlin 4-0 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
Goalkeeper Christian Anderson made 17 saves for the Bulldogs (7-5, 7-4 SD4). Coach Marko Fragoso said Keith Sorenson, Oston Connors, Connor Cooley, Ethan Yarbrough and Reinaldo Alcantar played good defensive games.
Sutherlin visits Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday.
