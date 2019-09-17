Defending league champion Brookings-Harbor had a little too much firepower for Umpqua Valley Christian on Tuesday.
Jair Valdovinos scored four goals — two each in the first and second halves — as the Bruins defeated the Monarchs 5-1 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer game at Roseburg's Fir Grove Field.
"We knew they were going to be tough," UVC coach Chris Guastaferro said. "They won one of the state cups this summer. They've been playing together since they were little kids, and it shows on the field. We did the best we could."
Brookings (2-0, 2-0 SD4) is No. 2 in the OSAA 3A/2A/1A power rankings. The Bruins advanced to the state quarterfinals last year in 3A and reached the 4A semifinals in 2017 and 2016.
Valdovinos, a senior, scored in the 37th, 39th, 44th and 54th minutes. Fabian Villa converted in the 23rd minute.
"They're traditionally a first-touch team, but the rain seemed to level the playing field a little," Chris Guastaferro said. "They moved aggressively on the attack and capitalized on some of our mistakes.
"Our mission was to stay compact and play our game, but we ended up being a little loose and it hurt our defensive attack. We needed to receive the ball aggressively."
Junior Koby Sewall scored for the Monarchs (2-1, 1-1) in the 81st minute. Junior goalkeeper Sam Guastaferro made four saves for UVC, a 1A school.
"Against a good team, you learn what your strengths and weaknesses are," Chris Guastaferro said. "We're still trying to figure out our formation and how we should run."
UVC will host Gold Beach Thursday, while Brookings will be at home against Glide.
