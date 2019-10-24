WINSTON — Brookings-Harbor remained undefeated on the season with a 7-1 win over Douglas on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game at Winston Middle School.
The league champion Bruins, who led 4-0 at halftime, improved to 13-0 overall and in SD4.
Evan Salthouse scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute for the Trojans (3-8-2, 3-8-2). Coach Axel Jung said Riley Kerr played well in his first game at goalkeeper.
Douglas ends its season at Gold Beach on Tuesday.
