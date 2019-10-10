BROOKINGS — The unbeaten Brookings-Harbor boys soccer team defeated its closest challenger in the league race, defeating Umpqua Valley Christian 2-0 on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bruins, who are No. 3 in the OSAAtoday coaches' poll, are 9-0 overall and 9-0 in SD4. The No. 10 Monarchs (8-2, 7-2) dropped into a tie with Sutherlin for second place.
UVC travels to Gold Beach on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.