TRI CITY — The third-ranked Brookings-Harbor Bruins dominated the South Umpqua Lancers in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer game on Thursday, winning 13-1.
Kobe Davis scored on a corner kick in the first half for the Lancers (1-4, 1-4 SD4). Coach Craig Stansfield singled out freshman midfielder Christian McAvoy for his hustle.
South Umpqua plays at Glide Tuesday.
