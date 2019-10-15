GLIDE — Jair Valdovinos scored a hat trick and Brookings-Harbor remained unbeaten on Tuesday with a 9-0 win over Glide in a Class 3A/2A/1A boys soccer game.
Brayden Holler added two goals for the Bruins (10-0, 10-0 SD4), who led 5-0 at halftime. Brookings is No. 3 in the OSAAtoday coaches' poll and No. 2 in the power rankings.
The Wildcats (3-6-1, 3-6-1), a coed team this season, were missing three starters due to injury or absence. Coach Steve Callaway said freshmen Anthony Betts, Josh Ranger, Jaxon Smith and Pauline Ngigi played hard.
"Their ball movement and control was very impressive," Callaway said of the Bruins.
Glide travels to Coquille on Thursday.
