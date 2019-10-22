BROOKINGS — The Brookings-Harbor Bruins didn't take the foot off the gas pedal against the South Umpqua Lancers in their 13-0 victory on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match.
Brookings (12-0, 12-0 SD4) remained unbeaten on the season.
Senior goalkeeper Nathan Smith made 15 saves for the Lancers (2-9-1, 2-9-1). Freshman Dakoda Shadbolt added four saves in the second half.
S.U. will host Glide on Thursday.
