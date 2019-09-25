CAVE JUNCTION — The Canyonville Academy boys soccer team won its fifth straight Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 game without a loss on Wednesday, defeating Illinois Valley 5-0.
Dagen Ayalew had a hat trick for the Pilots (5-0 overall). Herve Mucyo contributed one goal and one assist, Alula Tadele had one goal and Amuary Ndagijimana added two assists.
Canyonville resumes league play against Cascade Christian on Saturday morning at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford.
