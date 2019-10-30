MEDFORD — St. Mary's completed an unbeaten Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 boys soccer season on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Canyonville Academy at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Crusaders, who are ranked No. 5 in the OSAA coaches' poll, improved to 13-0-1 overall and 12-0 in league and head to the state playoffs. The Pilots (7-6, 7-5) finished third in SD5 and saw their season come to an end.
Robert Mugisha scored for Canyonville.
