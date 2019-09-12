KLAMATH FALLS — The Canyonville Academy boys soccer team opened its season on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Paisley in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 match.
Dagen Ayalew scored two goals and Angelo Twagirumukiza had one for the Pilots.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday.
