CANYONVILLE — The Canyonville Academy boys soccer team remained unbeaten in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 play on Saturday with a 7-0 win over Rogue River.
The Pilots improved to 4-0. No details were provided to The News-Review.
Canyonville will travel to Illinois Valley Wednesday.
