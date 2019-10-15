MEDFORD — Canyonville Academy scored five goals in the second half and defeated Rogue Valley Adventist 7-0 on Monday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 boys soccer game.
Dagem Ayalew and Amuary Ndagijimana each scored two goals for the Pilots (6-2, 6-2 SD5), who are right behind second-place Cascade Christian (5-2-2, 5-1) in the league standings. St. Mary's (8-0-1, 7-0) is in first.
Also scoring goals for CA were Robert Mugisha, Angelo Twagirumukiza and Benit Nzamwita.
Canyonville travels to Rogue River on Wednesday.
