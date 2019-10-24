CANYONVILLE — The Canyonville Academy boys soccer team dropped out of second place in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 race on Wednesday with a 2-0 loss to Cascade Christian.
Jonny McCoy and Isaac Armstrong scored goals for the Challengers (7-4-2, 7-3 SD5). Coach Jeremy Gerlach said the Pilots (7-4, 7-4) had plenty of opportunities, but couldn't find the back of the net.
Canyonville Academy will travel to Klamath Falls on Saturday for a nonleague match with 4A Henley.
