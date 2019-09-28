MEDFORD — The Canyonville Academy boys soccer team lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling 2-0 to Cascade Christian in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 match at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Pilots (5-1, 5-1 SD5) had six shots, three by Dagem Ayalew. Sophomore goalkeeper Jason Lee made seven saves.
Canyonville will host St. Mary's on Oct. 7.
