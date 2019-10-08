COQUILLE — The Coquille Red Devils handed the South Umpqua Lancers a 5-1 loss on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer game.
Ruendy Indalecio scored a pair of goals for Coquille (4-4, 4-4 SD4). Luke Donaldson, Marco Rodriguez and Godfred Amonoo also converted.
Elliott Shurtz scored in the 56th minute for the Lancers (1-7, 1-7), who travel to Sutherlin on Thursday.
