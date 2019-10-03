WINSTON — The Douglas boys soccer team posted a 2-0 win over Gold Beach on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game at Winston Middle School.
Riley Kerr scored off an assist from Gavyn Jones in the first half for the Trojans (2-4-1, 2-4-1 SD4). Evan Salthouse retrieved his own miss on a penalty kick and found the back of the net in the second half.
Goalkeeper James Godowa posted the shutout. Douglas coach Axel Jung said Jones played a strong game.
Douglas hosts Sutherlin on Tuesday.
