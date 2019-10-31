News-Review Sports Editor
HUNTER RINNERT
Glide senior
Sports: Soccer, football.
Positions: Midfielder/striker in soccer, placekicker for football team.
Age: 18.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, baseball, hunting, fishing.
GPA: 3.75.
College Plans: Umpqua Community College or Southern Oregon University, wants to become a fireman/EMT.
Favorite Athlete: Mike Trout, centerfielder for the L.A. Angels.
Performance: Scored four goals in Special District 4 wins over Douglas and South Umpqua last week, getting a hat trick against the Lancers.
Quotable: “Going into the (soccer) season we didn’t know what to expect because we were a young and inexperienced team, but I’m really happy with how the season went. The girls blended in really well. (Getting my first hat trick in high school) was really special for me ... I’ve got to thank my teammates because I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them, especially Brett Narkiewicz.
“I’ve got to thank coach (Aaron) Towne for allowing me the opportunity with the football team. It’s been awesome to be part of the team.”
