KOBY SEWALL
Umpqua Valley Christian junior
Sport: Soccer.
Position: Center/attacking midfielder.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, drawing.
GPA: 3.8.
College Plans: George Fox University and Corban University, hoping to play soccer.
Favorite Athlete: Gareth Bale, winger for Spanish club Real Madrid.
Performance: Helped the Monarchs to a pair of league wins last week, finishing with five goals and four assists. Scored a hat trick against Sutherlin.
Quotable: “I think we're working a lot better as a team this year and will go farther in the (Class 3A/1A/1A) playoffs. We're better in transition. We're like brothers on the field and have each other's backs. My team's done a good job of setting me up to score."
