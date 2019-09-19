News-Review Sports Editor
REINALDO ALCANTAR
Sutherlin senior
Sports: Soccer, placekicker for the football team.
Position: Midfielder.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Running, working on car.
GPA: 3.9.
College Plans: Unsure, considering playing soccer somewhere.
Favorite Athlete: Lionel Messi, Argentine professional soccer player and member of Spanish club Barcelona.
Performance: Scored two goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-2 Special District 4 win over Douglas and had three goals and two assists in 9-1 victory over South Umpqua. Converted three PAT kicks in 33-18 football win over Taft.
Quotable: “I’m proud of the team and where it’s gone. I’ve played since my freshman year and we took a lot of beatings, but I feel like it’s coming together and we’re starting to build something. We all want it a little more. We’re hoping we can compete for first or second (in league) and go somewhere.”
