GOLD BEACH — The Douglas boys soccer team ended its season with a 0-0 tie with Gold Beach on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Riley Kerr, in just his second game at goalkeeper, posted the shutout for the Trojans (3-8-3, 3-8-3 SD4).
"I want to thank the team for the whole season, the way they stuck with it and played," Douglas coach Axel Jung said. The Trojans have no seniors on their roster.
