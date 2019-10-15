TRI CITY — The South Umpqua and Douglas boys soccer teams played to a 3-3 tie on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
Kobe Davis scored a pair of goals and Seth Mahan added a goal and assist for the Lancers (1-8-1, 1-8-1 SD4). Freshman goalkeeper Jesse Moore made 11 saves. Coach Craig Stansfield said freshman Christian McAvoy, Elliott Shurtz, Joe Shackelford and Timmy Werner had good games.
Tanner Harris scored the first goal for the Trojans (3-5-2, 3-5-2). Riley Kerr scored off an assist from Evan Salthouse and Dante Cook converted off a pass from Salthouse.
"It was a bad game on our part," Douglas coach Axel Jung said. "They played harder than us."
S.U. and Douglas both play at home on Thursday, the Lancers meeting Gold Beach and the Trojans facing Umpqua Valley Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.