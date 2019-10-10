WINSTON — The Douglas boys soccer team posted a 2-1 victory over Coquille on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game at Winston Middle School.
Holden Schuster scored in the 23rd minute for the Trojans (3-5-1, 3-5-1 SD4) off an assist from Jose Martinez. Evan Salthouse added a goal in the 30th minute.
Douglas visits South Umpqua Tuesday.
