GOLD BEACH — The Glide boys soccer team scored an early goal and never looked back, handing Gold Beach a 3-0 loss on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Brett Narkiewicz scored in the sixth minute for the Wildcats (3-5-1, 3-5-1) off an assist from Hunter Rinnert. Iori Kuramoto converted in the 50th minute off a pass from Narkiewicz, and Ian Auty scored in the 72nd minute. Goalkeeper Tyler Organ posted his fourth shutout of the season.
Glide hosts Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday.
