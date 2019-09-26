The Glide High School and Douglas boys soccer teams entered Thursday's Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game in Glide with identical records and remained deadlocked in the standings when it was over.
The two squads battled to a 0-0 tie, leaving both with 1-3-1 season and league records.
The Wildcats are fielding a coed team this season after the girls canceled their season due to lack of numbers.
"It was a very hard-fought, physical game," Glide coach Steve Callaway said. "We played really good in the second half."
Glide senior goalkeeper Tyler Organ posted his second shutout of the season, making seven saves. Callaway said junior Daniel Rosas and senior Garrett Tischner had strong defensive games.
The player of the game for the Wildcats, according to Callaway, was senior midfielder/forward Hunter Rinnert.
"He makes everything go for us," Callaway said. "He works really hard and is very competitive."
Douglas coach Axel Jung did not return calls to The News-Review.
Glide will host South Umpqua on Tuesday, while Douglas travels to Brookings.
