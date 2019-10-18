COQUILLE — Luke Donaldson scored on a penalty kick in the 79th minute, giving Coquille a 2-1 victory over Glide on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 boys soccer match.
The Red Devils (6-5, 6-5 SD4) opened the scoring in the sixth minute when a ball deflected off a Coquille player into the net. The Wildcats (3-7-1, 3-7-1) evened the score in the 15th minute when Hunter Rinnert headed in a corner kick by Brett Narkiewicz.
A goal by Narkiewicz in the 65th minute was called back by an infraction. Goalkeeper Tyler Organ made nine saves, and coach Steve Callaway said freshman midfielder Josh Ranger and freshman forward Pauline Ngigi played their best games of the season.
Glide visits Douglas on Tuesday.
